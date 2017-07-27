Teddy Bridgewater's Return: 'I Know It's Going To Happen'

Teddy Bridgewater says he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Minnesota Vikings.
Tuesday night, current and former Peppers players, coaches and their families all gathered at Sibley Park in Mankato for the annual Peppers in the Park event.
For the 52nd time, the Minnesota Vikings have checked into MSU for training camp.
Eagle Lake-native, Coley Ries was named NPF Pitcher of the Week. Out of four pitchers, the former Mav tossed the most innings (with nine) and had no earned or unearned runs. The national champion pitcher only gave up five hits and struck out seven batters for the Texas Charge.
Last year, Vikings running back C.J. Ham made the most of an opportunity by signing with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent and securing a spot on the practice squad.
For the first time in a decade, the Vikings are without Adrian Peterson at Vikings training camp. A free agent and a high draft pick hope to step up and take over the workload.
The Minnesota Vikings placed running back Latavius Murray on the physically unable to perform list Monday, and put defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd on the non-football injury list.
JcPenney's will be closing on July 31st at the Five Lakes Centre Mall in Fairmont. But a new business will soon occupy the space.
A driver his killed and his passenger is critically injured after their vehicle drove off a bridge and started on fire in Hennepin County.
A Columbus fire official says the man killed after an ``aggressive thrill ride'' fell apart at the Ohio State Fair was 18. A Columbus Division of Fire spokesman says the seven people injured Wednesday night on the Fire Ball ride range in age from 13 to 41.
A Mankato woman is charged with allegedly hiding knowledge of the whereabouts of her son to avoid arrest.
KEYC News 12's Shawn Loging is on the scene and says fire crews from Lafayette, Courtland and the New Ulm Rural Fire Association were on scene.
