Emergency Service Facility Opens Next Month

Firefighters and EMTs in Windom will be receiving a new house next month.



The Windom Fire Department currently resides here, in a small cramped space connected to city hall.

Yet, across the street, work is being done to improve those conditions with a new emergency services facility.

Construction has gone on for months in an effort to not only create more space, but allow equipment and emergency responders to share one location.



City Administrator Steve Nasby said "The new facility will help our response times in that all of our equipment is in one place. Currently, we have pieces of equipment in a number of locations within the community and firefighters, EMTs have to go to more than one location to retrieve equipment. Having it all in one spot should help coordinate efforts."



Not only will ambulance and fire personnel be under one roof, but with all this added space, they'll be able to store more equipment. Including this fire apparatus behind me, that'll include seven fire trucks, a boat, a light tower, and a trailer that'll carry an off–road vehicle.



The building also contains offices, meeting rooms, and a bay for ambulances.

Sleeping bunks will be a new feature, to allow for trainings and volunteers who reside outside the city.



Windom Fire Chief Dan Ortmann said "To have some living quarters for them, just increases our ability to hire and retain EMTs and firefighters as that's getting to be a harder and harder thing for us to do."



The project is scheduled to be completed on August 15th.



Citizens will have a chance to check out the new facility on September 8th and 9th, when the department holds an open house.

-KEYC 12