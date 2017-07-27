Windom's First Portable Radar Has Helped Officers Patrol Neighborhood

Windom Police have been using a radar to watch for speeders on city streets.



This is the first scanning system that the city has owned where the structure is portable.

One of its functions is to help vehicles slow down and maintain the speed limit posted.

However it serves another purpose in helping officers scout areas for potential speeders.



Windom Police Chief Scott Peterson said "It's a positive, both to slow people and also to give us data to let us know what kind of patrol zones we should establish."



The radar gives police information on the intensity of traffic as well as speeds where it's set up.

It currently sits on 13th Street, but will bounce around as officers look to learn more about different roads or locations within Windom.

- KEYC 12