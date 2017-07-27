Dairy Queen Raising Funds for Children's Miracle Network

The Children's Miracle Network is benefiting once again on Thursday from people cooling off with a frozen treat.

It was the 12th Annual Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day with the Mankato locations participating.

The company is donating $1 from each Blizzard Treat sold throughout the day.

The funds raised will go to the local Children's Specialty Clinic on the Wickersham campus.

Miss Mankato, Taylor Sexton, was on hand at D-Q West. She won the Miracle Maker Award for most funds raised for C-M-N Minnesota hospitals at the Miss Minnesota competition.

Dairy Queen operators across the U-S and Canada combined to raise more than $4 million during last year's event.

