Stem Camp Invention

The Recreation Department's Volunteer in the Park program is holding a "Cents for Service" drive to collect loose change for Operation Gratitude. This is a non-profit, volunteer-based organization that sends care packages to our Military & First Responders

Local Students around the Mankato area are participating.The students are making numerous different gadgets and types of projects.They have obstacles ranging from bubble guns to tearing apart VCR's to making an alarm clock.They also were making planets.Today was Super Hero day so few kids were dressed up as super heroes.

Camp Director Katie Rotvold says, "All of our modules really tie into all the things they been doing in school throughout the year so it's not necessarily new things but they get to do it in such a fun way it certainly doesn't feel like school it feels like a really fun time."

The school plans to host the camp again next year.

