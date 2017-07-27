A local group of volunteers puts together something they say will be beneficial for all the people who are serving our country.

The Recreation Department's Volunteer in the Park program is holding a "Cents for Service" drive to collect loose change for Operation Gratitude.This is a non–profit, volunteer–based organization that sends care packages to our Military & First Responders.

Doing this for the service members they hope will raise awareness for everything that people need.It also gives back to the troops and service members.Organizers say even though it's not much it is just being able to show a little bit of thanks.

VIP Program Organizer Leah Knutson says "To help raise awareness for it and help support the community help support our service members um with the program we just volunteer at different places and organization um this is just one of the things we wanted to help support this year."

If you would like to donate, look for their donation jars at local businesses in St. Peter.

-KEYC News 12