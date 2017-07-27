Checking Off Those School Supply Lists

In a little more than a month, students will be flocking back to the classroom to begin a new school year, but before the bell rings, most will first stop at the store.

After months of planning, Target is entering the second largest shopping season of the year, constantly replenishing items and rolling out new brands.

Target Executive Team Lead, Sales Floor Reann Hudson said, "Actually started pushing freight and stocking our shelves about three weeks ago, so we spend a lot of time getting ready for this."

As August nears on the calendar, it's peak time for aisles to fill with parents and kids, whether or not they're ready to hit the books.

"Are you ready for back to school?" back to school shopper Kate Knutson asked her daughter, who nods in response. "... Yep."

For Kate Knutson and her daughter preparing for first grade, the trip to the store will provide a starting point as they keep an eye out for a bargain.

Knutson said, "Try to go to a bunch of places, find out what's on sale. Get the best deals."

Reann Hudson at Target says it best to start the shopping early to avoid that last minute rush

Hudson said, "Encourage all parents to come in early and shop early. We do sell through a lot of our stuff by the time school starts, so if they can get in here early and get their supplies, that's great."

It all starts with those all–important school shopping lists.

Hudson said, "We partner with the local school districts to get all those up, set and ready by the time the parents go back to school shopping. I think the coolest thing we offered is for our back to college students and parents. We have back to school lists as well."

School districts say they work to keep the lists reasonable for families.

Mankato Area Public Schools Heather Mueller said, "Mankato Area Public Schools looks to focus on what students really need to utilize when they are in the classroom."

The district adds it's best to check what supplies kids have left over from last year before heading to the store.

Mankato Area Public Schools say they also have community partners to help collect supplies for students.

Mueller said, "Contact the district office if you're interested in donating supplies, then we are happy to take supplies on behalf of students in need, and we also have great community partners who work to gather those supplies and donate them on their companies behalf."

According to an annual back to school shopping report by consulting firm Deloitte, parents in the Midwest are expected to spend an average of $445 per child, up slightly from last year.

Nationwide, the average cost per child is $501.

The staple school supplies only makeup about a fifth of spending, with electronics and clothes filling in the rest.

Hudson said, "Parents come in shopping for their kids, they buy the complete outfit. We do sell uniforms. That's another big seller for us."

And after that checkout line...

Knutson said, "Saving receipts this year, which we didn't do last year, and we realized there's a lot you can deduct on your taxes."

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has two programs, the K-12 education credit (which has income limits) and the K-12 education subtraction (which includes no income limits).

The agency says supplies like paper, pens, textbooks and computer hardware and educational software.

It can help reduce the tax parents pay and could provide a larger refund on their 2017 state income tax return.

