All Access With Rodney Adams

The Minnesota Vikings lost its best kick returner this offseason when Cordarrelle Patterson signed a free agent deal with Oakland.

This year the Vikes have a couple of options to replace CP flash including rookie Rodney Adams.



Minnesota Vikings fifth round pick Rodney Adams is already a fan favorite at training camp, and is documenting his journey with a YouTube channel as he tries to make the Vikes roster.

"I'll try to score a lot of touchdowns for you," said Adams.

"Devin Hester who?"

"That's what I say, I'm the next Devin Hester, believe that," said Adams.

Adams' started posting to his YouTube channel just before reporting to camp giving fans a behind the scenes look at his first year with the Minnesota Vikings.



"Last weekend, I was watching Casey Neistat's vlog channel, and what he was doing, and fans want to know what we do off the field, and what we do in our spare time, so I thought maybe I should make a channel, and show them what we do in our spare time," said Adams.

And Adams loves to interact with everyone in Mankato.

"It's going great, whenever I ride my bike to different locations everyone says I subscribe to your YouTube channel, so it's going great," said Adams.



"I would have loved to see that when I was a fan, I would have loved to see what it took to be an NFL player. I won't be doing it, but I think it's fun, as long as it's not a distraction to him or anyone else, I think there's nothing wrong with it," said Adam Thielen, Vikings wide receiver.

The Vikings already have quite a few wide receivers on the roster so Adams will try to make a splash on special teams.

--KEYC News 12 Sports