KEYC - All Access With Rodney Adams

All Access With Rodney Adams

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Minnesota Vikings lost its best kick returner this offseason when Cordarrelle Patterson signed a free agent deal with Oakland.

This year the Vikes have a couple of options to replace CP flash  including rookie Rodney Adams.

Minnesota Vikings fifth round pick Rodney Adams is already a fan favorite at training camp, and is documenting his journey with a YouTube channel as he tries to make the Vikes roster.

"I'll try to score a lot of touchdowns for you," said Adams.

"Devin Hester who?"

"That's what I say, I'm the next Devin Hester, believe that," said Adams.

Adams' started posting to his YouTube channel just before reporting to camp giving fans a behind the scenes look at his first year with the Minnesota Vikings.

"Last weekend, I was watching Casey Neistat's vlog channel, and what he was doing, and fans want to know what we do off the field, and what we do in our spare time, so I thought maybe I should make a channel, and show them what we do in our spare time," said Adams.

And Adams loves to interact with everyone in Mankato.

"It's going great, whenever I ride my bike to different locations everyone says I subscribe to your YouTube channel, so it's going great," said Adams.

"I would have loved to see that when I was a fan, I would have loved to see what it took to be an NFL player. I won't be doing it, but I think it's fun, as long as it's not a distraction to him or anyone else, I think there's nothing wrong with it," said Adam Thielen, Vikings wide receiver.

The Vikings already have quite a few wide receivers on the roster so Adams will try to make a splash on special teams.

--KEYC News 12 Sports

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • All Access With Rodney Adams

    All Access With Rodney Adams

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:53:54 GMT

    Minnesota Vikings fifth round pick Rodney Adams is already a fan favorite at training camp, and is documenting his journey with a YouTube channel as he tries to make the Vikes roster.

    Minnesota Vikings fifth round pick Rodney Adams is already a fan favorite at training camp, and is documenting his journey with a YouTube channel as he tries to make the Vikes roster.

  • Teddy Bridgewater's Return: 'I Know It's Going To Happen'

    Teddy Bridgewater's Return: 'I Know It's Going To Happen'

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:51:12 GMT

    Teddy Bridgewater says he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Minnesota Vikings. 

    Teddy Bridgewater says he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Minnesota Vikings. 

  • Peppers in the Park

    Peppers in the Park

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:53:20 GMT

    Tuesday night, current and former Peppers players, coaches and their families  all gathered at Sibley Park in Mankato for the annual Peppers in the Park event. 

    Tuesday night, current and former Peppers players, coaches and their families  all gathered at Sibley Park in Mankato for the annual Peppers in the Park event. 

  • Griffen Signs Extension with Vikings

    Griffen Signs Extension with Vikings

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:42:06 GMT
    The Minnesota Vikings have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen to a contract extension.
    The Minnesota Vikings have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen to a contract extension.

  • Vikings Reflect on Training Camp in Mankato

    Vikings Reflect on Training Camp in Mankato

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:54:35 GMT

    For the 52nd time, the Minnesota Vikings have checked into MSU for training camp.

    For the 52nd time, the Minnesota Vikings have checked into MSU for training camp.

  • Ries Named NPF Pitcher of the Week

    Ries Named NPF Pitcher of the Week

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:44:22 GMT

    Eagle Lake-native, Coley Ries was named NPF Pitcher of the Week. Out of four pitchers, the former Mav tossed the most innings (with nine) and had no earned or unearned runs. The national champion pitcher only gave up five hits and struck out seven batters for the Texas Charge.

    Eagle Lake-native, Coley Ries was named NPF Pitcher of the Week. Out of four pitchers, the former Mav tossed the most innings (with nine) and had no earned or unearned runs. The national champion pitcher only gave up five hits and struck out seven batters for the Texas Charge.

  • C.J. Ham Sees Multiple Routes To Roster Spot

    C.J. Ham Sees Multiple Routes To Roster Spot

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-25 23:46:43 GMT

    Last year, Vikings running back C.J. Ham made the most of an opportunity by signing with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent and securing a spot on the practice squad.

    Last year, Vikings running back C.J. Ham made the most of an opportunity by signing with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent and securing a spot on the practice squad.

  • AP's Absence Makes Room For New Backs

    AP's Absence Makes Room For New Backs

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-07-25 04:31:47 GMT

    For the first time in a decade, the Vikings are without Adrian Peterson at Vikings training camp. A free agent and a high draft pick hope to step up and take over the workload.

    For the first time in a decade, the Vikings are without Adrian Peterson at Vikings training camp. A free agent and a high draft pick hope to step up and take over the workload.