Blue Earth County Fair Celebrates 158 Years

The end of July means one thing, the Blue Earth County Fair.



The livestock have been groomed, stalls filled and saddles polished. Blue Earth County 4-H'ers are once again back in show mode.



"It is in my opinion, a real county fair."



There's still the same old fair standbys, fried food, bingo and live music but on top of the old attractions and daily exhibitor shows, there are several new offerings this year.



"Tomorrow night is our compact car race, Saturday is our Demolition Derby and Sunday, new to the fair this year is a truck and tractor pull," Fair Board President Robin Tietz said.



Also, with this year being the last for Vikings Training Camp in Mankato, which has always overlapped with the Blue Earth County fair, big plans are in the works.



"The board has stepped up last year and made it a much more enjoyable fair and getting a lot more vendors here. We're just going to have to step up our game even farther and make it even better to get people to come out to Garden City and enjoy this wonderful fairgrounds and this wonderful campgrounds," Tietz said.



Entrance to the fair is free, there is only a $5 charge for parking. The Blue Earth County Fair runs through July 30th.

