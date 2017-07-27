Bradford/Bridgewater Both in Mankato for Camp in 2017

Following Bridgewater's tragic injury last pre–season, Sam Bradford stepped up as QB one.

This Training Camp they're both in Mankato entering the final year of their respective contracts with a number of variables up in the air.

Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford enters his first training camp in Mankato as the starter, while Teddy Bridgewater tries to recover, and get off the active/PUP list.



"Right now, I can't even think long term, I have to take it one day at a time. Within a blink of an eye, it was taken away from me. Right now I have to focus on Teddy trying to get healthy, and the rest will take care of itself," said Teddy Bridgewater, Vikings quarterback.



"It really doesn't change the way I approach things, obviously my goal is to come in and get better, but that decision is up to the coaches," said Bradford.

Bradford set a league record last season by completing 71.6 percent of his passes.

But he and Bridgewater both enter 2017 in contract years.

"I understand what's going on, but I try not to get into the contractual stuff, I leave that to my agent, my focus is getting healthy," said Bridgewater.

"I went through this my last year in Philadelphia, and you try to approach it the same way as any other season. In this league you have to prove yourself day in and day out and prove your worth. My goal now is to come in and get better each day, be a good teammate, leader, and I think if I do that, things will take care of themselves," said Bradford.

Bradford's looking forward to a full offseason with the team to build on that NFL record setting season last year.

--KEYC News 12 Sports