KEYC - Bradford/Bridgewater Both in Mankato for Camp in 2017

Bradford/Bridgewater Both in Mankato for Camp in 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Following Bridgewater's tragic injury last pre–season, Sam Bradford stepped up as QB one.

This Training Camp they're both in Mankato entering the final year of their respective contracts with a number of variables up in the air.

Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford enters his first training camp in Mankato as the starter, while Teddy Bridgewater tries to recover, and get off the active/PUP list.

"Right now, I can't even think long term, I have to take it one day at a time. Within a blink of an eye, it was taken away from me. Right now I have to focus on Teddy trying to get healthy, and the rest will take care of itself," said Teddy Bridgewater, Vikings quarterback.

"It really doesn't change the way I approach things, obviously my goal is to come in and get better, but that decision is up to the coaches," said Bradford.

Bradford set a league record last season by completing 71.6 percent of his passes.

But he and Bridgewater both enter 2017 in contract years.

"I understand what's going on, but I try not to get into the contractual stuff, I leave that to my agent, my focus is getting healthy," said Bridgewater.

"I went through this my last year in Philadelphia, and you try to approach it the same way as any other season. In this league you have to prove yourself day in and day out and prove your worth. My goal now is to come in and get better each day, be a good teammate, leader, and I think if I do that, things will take care of themselves," said Bradford.

Bradford's looking forward to a full offseason with the team to build on that NFL record setting season last year. 

--KEYC News 12 Sports

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Bradford/Bridgewater Both in Mankato for Camp in 2017

    Bradford/Bridgewater Both in Mankato for Camp in 2017

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:48:08 GMT

    Following Bridgewater's tragic injury last pre–season, Sam Bradford stepped up as QB one. This Training Camp they're both in Mankato entering the final year of their respective contracts with a number of variables up in the air. Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford enters his first training camp in Mankato as the starter, while Teddy Bridgewater tries to recover, and get off the active/PUP list. "Right now, I can't even think long term, I have to take it one day at a time...

    Following Bridgewater's tragic injury last pre–season, Sam Bradford stepped up as QB one. This Training Camp they're both in Mankato entering the final year of their respective contracts with a number of variables up in the air. Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford enters his first training camp in Mankato as the starter, while Teddy Bridgewater tries to recover, and get off the active/PUP list. "Right now, I can't even think long term, I have to take it one day at a time...

  • All Access With Rodney Adams

    All Access With Rodney Adams

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:53:54 GMT

    Minnesota Vikings fifth round pick Rodney Adams is already a fan favorite at training camp, and is documenting his journey with a YouTube channel as he tries to make the Vikes roster.

    Minnesota Vikings fifth round pick Rodney Adams is already a fan favorite at training camp, and is documenting his journey with a YouTube channel as he tries to make the Vikes roster.

  • Teddy Bridgewater's Return: 'I Know It's Going To Happen'

    Teddy Bridgewater's Return: 'I Know It's Going To Happen'

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:51:12 GMT

    Teddy Bridgewater says he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Minnesota Vikings. 

    Teddy Bridgewater says he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Minnesota Vikings. 

  • Peppers in the Park

    Peppers in the Park

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:53:20 GMT

    Tuesday night, current and former Peppers players, coaches and their families  all gathered at Sibley Park in Mankato for the annual Peppers in the Park event. 

    Tuesday night, current and former Peppers players, coaches and their families  all gathered at Sibley Park in Mankato for the annual Peppers in the Park event. 

  • Griffen Signs Extension with Vikings

    Griffen Signs Extension with Vikings

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:42:06 GMT
    The Minnesota Vikings have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen to a contract extension.
    The Minnesota Vikings have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen to a contract extension.

  • Vikings Reflect on Training Camp in Mankato

    Vikings Reflect on Training Camp in Mankato

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:54:35 GMT

    For the 52nd time, the Minnesota Vikings have checked into MSU for training camp.

    For the 52nd time, the Minnesota Vikings have checked into MSU for training camp.

  • Ries Named NPF Pitcher of the Week

    Ries Named NPF Pitcher of the Week

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:44:22 GMT

    Eagle Lake-native, Coley Ries was named NPF Pitcher of the Week. Out of four pitchers, the former Mav tossed the most innings (with nine) and had no earned or unearned runs. The national champion pitcher only gave up five hits and struck out seven batters for the Texas Charge.

    Eagle Lake-native, Coley Ries was named NPF Pitcher of the Week. Out of four pitchers, the former Mav tossed the most innings (with nine) and had no earned or unearned runs. The national champion pitcher only gave up five hits and struck out seven batters for the Texas Charge.

  • C.J. Ham Sees Multiple Routes To Roster Spot

    C.J. Ham Sees Multiple Routes To Roster Spot

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-25 23:46:43 GMT

    Last year, Vikings running back C.J. Ham made the most of an opportunity by signing with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent and securing a spot on the practice squad.

    Last year, Vikings running back C.J. Ham made the most of an opportunity by signing with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent and securing a spot on the practice squad.