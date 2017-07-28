Minnesota Lake Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident

A Minnesota Lake man is injured in an accident yesterday afternoon in Steele County.

It happened just before 4:30 on Interstate 35.

The State Patrol says the motorcycle, driven by 18-year-old Cody Allen Hanson, of Minnesota Lake, was southbound on the interstate in a construction zone when he missed the transition back to the southbound lane. He then hit construction barrels and crashed into a barricade.

Hanson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was taken to the Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.