Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension's Efforts Continue In Identifying Remains

With yesterday's missing person DNA collection event in Mankato, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says more than two dozen families of missing people have provided DNA or made arrangements to do so on a later date.

The BCA says DNA collected from families of missing people will be compared with the DNA of more than 100 unidentified remains in Minnesota and those in the national unidentified remains database.

The BCA also held DNA collection events in Duluth, Bemidji and St. Paul last week.

They continue to urge families of missing persons who haven't already provided a DNA sample to contact the BCA to arrange to do so.