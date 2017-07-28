3 Hurt In Seaplane Accident Near Wisconsin Aviation Fly-In

Three people from Minnesota were injured, including two critically, in a seaplane accident near an aviation convention in Wisconsin.

Authorities say the three were taking off from Lake Winnebago near the Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in Thursday evening when the seaplane flipped over in choppy water.

Winnebago County sheriff's officials say two people were trapped in the plane and the third was able to get out. Photos taken during the rescue show the plane was nearly submerged as crews worked to free them.

Authorities say a diver suffered minor injuries during the rescue.