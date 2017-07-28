Mankato Man Charged With Drug Sales, Possession

A Mankato man is charged with having nearly 30 items of drug paraphernalia in his home.
A Minnesota Lake man is injured in an accident yesterday afternoon in Steele County.
KEYC News 12's Shawn Loging is on the scene and says fire crews from Lafayette, Courtland and the New Ulm Rural Fire Association were on scene.
The Mall of America has shut down a ride that's similar to the one that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person and injured seven.
The agency initially thought a bacteria was to blame but further testing found the virus.
JcPenney's will be closing on July 31st at the Five Lakes Centre Mall in Fairmont. But a new business will soon occupy the space.
Windom Police have been using a radar to watch for speeders on city streets.
The end of July means one thing, the Blue Earth County Fair.
