Mankato Man Charged With Drug Sales, Possession

A Mankato man is charged with having nearly 30 items of drug paraphernalia in his home.

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force searched the home of 37-year-old Ryan Daniel Reed, of Mankato, on Wednesday.

During the search, authorities found multiple substances that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with prescription medications and needles.

Police arrested Reed, who was outside his apartment at the time.

During questioning, he admitted to grabbing some of the drugs from a vet clinic where he was previously employed.

He is charged with one count of second degree drug sales, two counts of third degree drug sales and one count of fifth degree drug possession.