UPDATE: Person Of Interest Arrested In Long Prairie Homicide Case

Update: 10:47 a.m.

Herrera has been located and is in custody.

***

The Long Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Jose Raul Herrera Torres, 35, of Long Prairie. Herrera is a person of interest in a homicide and is believed to be driving a 2002 tan Ford Focus with MN license plate 976 DYA. Authorities are not sure of his direction of travel but he has ties to California and Mexico.



Long Prairie police discovered the body of a deceased female when they were called to a residence on the 400 block of Todd Street South around 8 p.m. Thursday. The female and Herrera were last seen by neighbors outside the residence around 5:30 p.m. Witnesses heard arguing shortly after.



Evidence at the scene leads authorities to believe the woman was a victim of homicide. The Anoka County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death and is working to positively identify the victim.



Anyone with information about Herrera or the 2002 Ford Focus is asked to call the Long Prairie PD at 320-732-2156.