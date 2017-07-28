Heron Lake Man Arrested For Drug Possession

A Heron Lake man is arrested after allegedly obtaining a schedule II controlled substance from a pharmacy illegally.

31-year-old David Hofmann faces a requested charge of 5th degree controlled substance possession.

The Lakefield Police Department arrested Hofmann yesterday. Authorities say an investigation found that Hofmann obtained a controlled substance from the Lakefield Lewis Pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription.

If convicted he could face up to 5 years in prison and or a $10,000 fine. He is in custody pending a court appearance.