PICK OF THE LITTER: Dexter Is Looking For A Forever Home

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Dexter joined us in the studio this Midday. He's a 7-year-old yellow lab who came to BENCHS because his family was moving. He lived in a home with small children and would love to be in an energetic home. He really enjoys playing ball and his favorite past-time is playing with a laser pointer. He's also potty-trained, is able to roam free in the home, and loves car rides. 