Missing Kayaker Found Safe After Search

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reminding people out on the rivers canoeing or kayaking to remember to stay safe after a kayaker was reported by missing July 27.

According to sheriff's office, a 26-year-old woman was reported missing around 9:00 p.m. after she got separated from another kayaker on the Blue Earth River.

The Blue Earth County and Nicollet County Sheriff's Offices, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota DNR began the search around 10:00 p.m. between Rapidan and the Jones Ford Bridge on County Road 33.

The woman found safe around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, walking to a house after she got separated.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office advises head out on rivers can be more dangerous especially after sunset and during severe weather.

--KEYC News 12