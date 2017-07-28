Smith/Newman Sport Sleep Number Beds at Training Camp

Coming down to Mankato for Vikings training camp means having a temporary home for a couple weeks while the team prepares for the upcoming season.

This year, a couple of veteran players got creative when it comes to staying comfortable off the field.

Most of the Vikings are adjusting to dorm life again, but two vets are the envy of the entire squad, sporting sleep number beds in their suites.

"Terence Newman has the first room as you come in, and he's like hey Rudy come check out my bed. In training camp, we have a queen mattress sitting on the floor, so I'm wondering what he's all excited about. In his room, he has a sleep number bed with a hotel comforter and remote for his bed. I'm like how did you get that, he wouldn't tell me, but I assumed that was like the old folks home of the upstairs. So then I go back down and check into my room, and Harrison has the same one," said Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings tight end.

"I don't know if there is an age requirement, I know Terence has one too, so I'm pretty sure he qualifies off age numbers. I'm not a great sleeper, I sleep on the sofa a lot, so I think it'll be good for my performance," said Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety.

"I think Harry and I might be getting awfully close. I might be sneaking over for some sleepovers if I can't get my hands on one of those beds," said Rudolph.

"He's my suite mate so if he needs to jump on there, I just can't let him mess up my monitoring process, but yeah he's open to it," said Smith.

Because nothing can replace a good night's sleep, and hopefully that translates to a successful training camp.

--KEYC News 12