Concerns Over Alcohol in Mexico

Following the death of a Wisconsin woman in Mexico, linked to tainted alcohol, a local woman is speaking out about her vacation and why she won't be heading south of the border any time soon.



In 2015, Julia Corbett, her sister and sister-in-law visited an all-inclusive resort in Playa del Carmen. With their vacation winding down, they wanted to make the most of their final day.



"We each ordered a margarita on the rocks when it came, she had about 30 drinks on her tray, it had taken a really long time to get our drinks and it was very watered down by the time we got it so I didn't really drink that one, I had a couple sips and then threw it away," Corbett said.



After going to the beach and getting food, Julia returned to her group and two new drinks dropped off by the waitress.



"We each had two margaritas that the waitress brought unannounced, in hindsight maybe that should have been an indication to us when we got a drink that we didn't ask for," Corbett added.



After only a drink and a half, Julia says the rest is hard to remember.



"My sister, sister-in-law and I are all essentially unconscious for about 9 hours. We wake up about 9:30 at night, in between there, each of us have some really, really short memories of things. I have a memory of us walking down a sidewalk holding my sister-in-law up by the elbows with the three of us trying to walk towards our room," said Corbett



After returning home, Julia spoke to a doctor who said the symptoms she described; weakness, disorientation, violent illness, and blank memory made it sound like they had been drugged with Ketamine, a type of anesthetic. Julia says the drinks didn't taste or look funny, so she can't be sure if it was drugs or tainted alcohol. She reported the incident to the hotel.



"They were pretty sure we hadn't been drugged because if somebody puts a date rape drug or drugs your drink it can be there for a week or more before it has effect on you which made no sense to me at all, I mean I don't think anybody puts a date rape drug in your drink and shows up at your house a week and a half later hoping you're incapacitated," Corbett added.



Julia says while the event was scary, she feels very lucky for it to have not been worse.



"We were drinking responsibly and it still happened to us. We didn't say a lot when we got back to people just because I had not heard about it happening to anyone else and now that you're seeing these stories and unfortunately young people dying because of what's going on, that's really frightening," Corbett said.



Following other allegations, the State Department has updated Mexico's safety and security guidance on its website, urging vacationers to avoid excessive alcohol.

