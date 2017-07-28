Highway 22 Work At Half Way Point For This Year, With Some Delays

Crews working on the year one of the Highway 22 project have four months under their belt, but the project is experiencing some delays.

Crews reconstructing Highway 22 are pulling some six–day weeks to help make up for the slight delay.

MnDOT Project Manager Robert Jones said, "The bridge work, right now in Beauford, as being a little behind schedule because of the weather and other issues, but they've currently finished all pier work, and they're currently starting to set the beams across the piers and it’s looking like it’s getting back on schedule, hopefully. They’re working on Saturdays now too catch up."

The portion between Beauford and Mapleton stands at about 50 percent complete, but the reconstruction of the roadway is waiting on the bridge work to finish.

Jones said, "They're waiting to do the paving until they can get some of their trucks across the bridge once they get the decking, so then they can haul the asphalt."

As construction progresses on the southern edge, officials are also preparing for the 2018 portion of this two-year project, which will include a full reconstruction of 22 from north of Beauford to here at the intersection with County Road 90, where they'll be building a roundabout.

Jones said, "Both Blue Earth County and MnDOT have been looking at that as a safety issue. We've had some fatalities at that intersection. We really wanted to look at what's the best type of intersection we could put in there."

Planning is about 60 percent complete for the roundabout portion, working in some features to help during the winter months.

Jones said, "Building such a big structure out there is it catches a lot of snow and drifting snow in the winter time, so we worked with Pioneer Seed and some of the land owners around that area to come up with a really unique design for a snow fence."

Final planning is also about a third complete for the Victory Drive Memorial.

MnDOT is holding an open house next Thursday, Aug. 3 to talk about next year's project and detour.

It will be at the Terrace View Golf Course south of Mankato on Highway 22. It goes from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

--KEYC News 12