Halting Dumps at the Animal Shelter

Unfortunately there has been an increase of pet dump offs at the humane society.



It happens all the time, pet owners move or come to find they can no longer care for their dog or cat. But there are right and wrong ways of taking them to the shelter.



"We are getting drop-offs at the door and people think in the winter time that it can be dangerous because it's so cold but it can be dangerous in the summer too because we are not necessarily going to go out the front door and it might be 100 degrees and we have kittens in a Rubbermaid tub," said Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society manager Laurel Viera.



Laurel says they can't have someone watching at the door full time and just dropping them off with no explanation is unfair to the animal.

She believes dumps happen because people feel ashamed to give up their pet and don't want to explain why, but that's all part of the process to ensure the pet gets taken care of.



"We might ask why are you needing to give up this animal or whatever and you can tell us or you can't. If it's relevant to getting the animal adopted, yeah that'd be nice. No judgment, this is the best thing you can do. We do ask you to fill out a behavior form and a donation if you can but yeah, no judgment you're making a good decision, Viera added.



At the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society, the ability to take dogs and cats directly from the public changes constantly. Making a phone call first is the best way to help find a new home for the animal.

--KEYC News 12