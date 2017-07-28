Fair Bounces Back With Inflatables

The annual Faribault County Fair is in full swing...



Yet a sudden pull–out by the company supplying the rides almost put the event in jeopardy.



This is the third of the four day event, as people from all over continue to gather.

However, a couple weeks ago the carnival that had agreed to provide rides, backed out without notice, leaving those on the fair board wondering if they would have anything to offer the community.

Luckily, a company in another state decided to help out.



With the carnival backing out the last minute, a helping hand came from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Bounce Around Inflatables has supplied this year's fair with nine different attractions for all the kids to enjoy.

Water slides had kids lined up for a while, while others were doing flips on an obstacle course.

Although 2017 couldn't offer rides, officials say this could be a silver lining.



President Sara Gack said "I think it's an increase because it's $5 and they can ride unlimited rides. Whereas before, you know they had to have tickets and it's one or two per ride. So, yeah it's made a difference. There's more kids on the inflatables."



Inflatables weren't the only thing to make a first appearance as 65 vendors lined the grass to sell antiques, furniture and a whole lot more.

They were all brought here by a local flea marketer, who decided this year was the time to include a flea market in the festivities.



Flea Junktion's Carolyn Zierke said "Everyone's been really excited. The talk has been all over southern Minnesota, there's posters up all along I–90 and Highway 69. So, it's been good."



Of course, no fair is without food, and there was plenty of it to enjoy.

From beef to hot dogs and even some pie.

The fair board says that they believe they did a wonderful job, with help from many, to turn a bad situation into a great event.

As for whether or not they'll decide between the carnival or bounce houses in the future, that's yet to be decided.



Treasurer Daryl Murray said "That's still in discussion, but we're sure considering it. Considering what it costs a fair like Faribault County to book a carnival, inflatables are less money and we can do it ourselves and manage them ourselves. We don't have to deal with paying the carnival, but we keep the income from the wristbands each day, it works out great."



The Faribault County Fair is also known for the events it puts on, and tonight they have a demolition derby starting at 7:30 with a professional rodeo to cap it all off tomorrow night.



For the rest of the events going on tonight and tomorrow, you visit faribaultcountyfair.com.

To learn more about Flea Junktion, you can visit their Facebook page at "Flea Junktion."

