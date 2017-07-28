Kids Day In Garden City

Children had plenty to enjoy at the Blue Earth County Fair today.



Boys and girls enjoyed a number of activities during Kids Day, from competing in shows to watching them.

Kids also had the choice to paint and build, while also enjoying inflatables and going on stage to win prizes.

With all of these attractions at their disposal, it's easy to see why they couldn't decide on one as a favorite.



8-year-old Dustin said "The face painting and the crafts. Also, the bounce houses I prefer were good too. There was lots of fun in them."



Tomorrow will be family day, to give parents around Garden City a chance to enjoy the festivities.

