Fairmont Walmart Greeter Finds Path to Independence

If you’ve ever been to the Walmart in Fairmont, you may have noticed a friendly face greeting you as you come in.

“Hi Jean!”

With a friendly smile.

“Welcome to Walmart.”

Tara Eisenmenger greets the hundreds of shoppers each day.

“Hello.”

Tara says, “My favorite part of my job is being able to meet people in the community.”

After 20 years of working with MRCI, they helped prepare her for an independent job at Walmart through an interview process and matching her skills to a job that fits her abilities.

Tara says, “I believe I can do something more than I have been doing and it gives me a lot of support.”

Which has turned out to be a great partnership with MRCI and Walmart.

Store Manager Kevin Kellner says, “She brings reliability, dependability, she’s always smiling.”

“Hello!”

Tara is one of five associates that have come from MRCI to work at this Walmart.

Kellner says, “We don’t think of her as having a disability.”

Because now with her new found independence, there’s no limits to her ability to help others.

Tara says, “I know I am a disability person but I know I can do anything.”

