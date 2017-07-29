KEYC - Disability Awareness Week Is Declared At Training Camp

Disability Awareness Week Is Declared At Training Camp

Posted: Updated:
By Tyler Seggerman, Reporter
Connect
MANKATO , MINN. -

Families around the state had a unique opportunity to experience the Vikings today. 

With help from the Mankato Rehabilitation Center Incorporated, those with disabilities as well as their families, were invited to a memorable day at training camp.

MRCI, the 8TH largest non–profit organization in the state, is based out of Mankato and focuses on helping their clients through a variety of ways, including employment.

Saturday however, their sights were set on bleeding purple and gold.

MRCI Work Source Chief Business and Marketing Officer Tami Reuter said "It's the opportunity for us to get out and show our support for our home town team. That's what it is every day for MRCI, is just to allow people who have disabilities or disadvantages to use the talents that they do have in a positive way to be a contributing member in our community and today it's as a fan of the Vikings."

For some, their day began rolling up right to the entrance in style, riding in specially marked buses.

With excitement brewing, they wasted no time to grab a front row seat, to watch their favorite NFL team practice.

Once the horn signaled the end of drills, they were greeted by a special group of Vikings.

Special Teams coordinator Mike Priefer extended his thanks to those in the stands and was accompanied by some of his guys who had the pleasure of taking a picture afterward.

If that wasn't enough, a significant announcement was made by a couple city officials...who say this declaration administered today is a testament to the work and partnership these two organizations put together.

North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said "This is just a great extension of our ability to thank them for all that work. So, we're really proud to work together to declare this Disability Awareness Week."

Mankato Mayor said "With this being the last Vikings Camp, that the Vikings were willing to share in that with the folks at MRCI. It helps make this...culminates this week quite a bit."

Viktor appeared at their tent to say hello and take some photos as lunch capped off this extraordinary day.

Only 300 were able to enjoy this experience, but those affected by ailments reach a much greater number throughout the U.S.

In fact, 19 percent of the population has disabilities, making it one of the largest and most diverse minorities in America. So, today MRCI and the Vikings joined together to give these families an amazing experience at training camp. These kids even have something to say. Go Vikings!!!

Individuals with impairments are still facing barriers when it comes to obtaining work, but it's safe to say that their pride and enthusiasm today earned them a job well done.

If you'd like to know to know more or want to get involved with MRCI, you can visit their website at mrciworksource.org.

-KEYC 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mankato Man Charged With Drug Sales, Possession

    Mankato Man Charged With Drug Sales, Possession

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:18:44 GMT

    A Mankato man is charged with having nearly 30 items of drug paraphernalia in his home. 

    A Mankato man is charged with having nearly 30 items of drug paraphernalia in his home. 

  • Concerns Over Tainted Alcohol in Mexico

    Concerns Over Tainted Alcohol in Mexico

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:13:39 GMT

    Following the death of a Wisconsin woman in Mexico, linked to tainted alcohol, a local woman is speaking out about her vacation and why she won't be heading south of the border any time soon.

    Following the death of a Wisconsin woman in Mexico, linked to tainted alcohol, a local woman is speaking out about her vacation and why she won't be heading south of the border any time soon.

  • Faribault Co. Fair Bounces Back With Inflatables

    Faribault Co. Fair Bounces Back With Inflatables

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:11:29 GMT

    The annual Faribault County Fair is in full swing... Yet a sudden pull–out by the company supplying the rides almost put the event in jeopardy. 

    The annual Faribault County Fair is in full swing... Yet a sudden pull–out by the company supplying the rides almost put the event in jeopardy. 

  • Halting Dumps at the Animal Shelter

    Halting Dumps at the Animal Shelter

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:46:04 GMT

    Unfortunately there has been an increase of pet dump offs at the humane society.

    Unfortunately there has been an increase of pet dump offs at the humane society.

  • Missing Kayaker Found Safe After Search

    Missing Kayaker Found Safe After Search

    Friday, July 28 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-07-28 18:45:21 GMT

    The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reminding people out on the rivers canoeing or kayaking to remember to stay safe after a kayaker was reported by missing July 27.

    The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reminding people out on the rivers canoeing or kayaking to remember to stay safe after a kayaker was reported by missing July 27.

  • Smith/Newman Sport Sleep Number Beds at Training Camp

    Smith/Newman Sport Sleep Number Beds at Training Camp

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:42:10 GMT

    Coming down to Mankato for Vikings training camp means having a temporary home for a couple weeks while the team prepares for the upcoming season. This year, a couple of veteran players got creative when it comes to staying comfortable off the field. 

    Coming down to Mankato for Vikings training camp means having a temporary home for a couple weeks while the team prepares for the upcoming season. This year, a couple of veteran players got creative when it comes to staying comfortable off the field. 

  • Heron Lake Man Arrested For Drug Possession

    Heron Lake Man Arrested For Drug Possession

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:17:28 GMT

    A Mankato man is charged with allegedly possessing nearly 30 items of drug paraphernalia in his home.

    A Mankato man is charged with allegedly possessing nearly 30 items of drug paraphernalia in his home.

  • Mall Of America Closes Ride Similar To Deadly Ohio Fair Ride

    Mall Of America Closes Ride Similar To Deadly Ohio Fair Ride

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-07-28 12:04:34 GMT

    The Mall of America has shut down a ride that's similar to the one that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person and injured seven.    

    The Mall of America has shut down a ride that's similar to the one that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person and injured seven.    