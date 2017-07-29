Disability Awareness Week Is Declared At Training Camp

A Mankato man is charged with having nearly 30 items of drug paraphernalia in his home.
Following the death of a Wisconsin woman in Mexico, linked to tainted alcohol, a local woman is speaking out about her vacation and why she won't be heading south of the border any time soon.
The annual Faribault County Fair is in full swing... Yet a sudden pull–out by the company supplying the rides almost put the event in jeopardy.
Unfortunately there has been an increase of pet dump offs at the humane society.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reminding people out on the rivers canoeing or kayaking to remember to stay safe after a kayaker was reported by missing July 27.
Coming down to Mankato for Vikings training camp means having a temporary home for a couple weeks while the team prepares for the upcoming season. This year, a couple of veteran players got creative when it comes to staying comfortable off the field.
A Mankato man is charged with allegedly possessing nearly 30 items of drug paraphernalia in his home.
The Mall of America has shut down a ride that's similar to the one that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person and injured seven.
