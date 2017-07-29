Disability Awareness Week Is Declared At Training Camp

Families around the state had a unique opportunity to experience the Vikings today.



With help from the Mankato Rehabilitation Center Incorporated, those with disabilities as well as their families, were invited to a memorable day at training camp.

MRCI, the 8TH largest non–profit organization in the state, is based out of Mankato and focuses on helping their clients through a variety of ways, including employment.

Saturday however, their sights were set on bleeding purple and gold.



MRCI Work Source Chief Business and Marketing Officer Tami Reuter said "It's the opportunity for us to get out and show our support for our home town team. That's what it is every day for MRCI, is just to allow people who have disabilities or disadvantages to use the talents that they do have in a positive way to be a contributing member in our community and today it's as a fan of the Vikings."

For some, their day began rolling up right to the entrance in style, riding in specially marked buses.

With excitement brewing, they wasted no time to grab a front row seat, to watch their favorite NFL team practice.

Once the horn signaled the end of drills, they were greeted by a special group of Vikings.

Special Teams coordinator Mike Priefer extended his thanks to those in the stands and was accompanied by some of his guys who had the pleasure of taking a picture afterward.

If that wasn't enough, a significant announcement was made by a couple city officials...who say this declaration administered today is a testament to the work and partnership these two organizations put together.



North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said "This is just a great extension of our ability to thank them for all that work. So, we're really proud to work together to declare this Disability Awareness Week."



Mankato Mayor said "With this being the last Vikings Camp, that the Vikings were willing to share in that with the folks at MRCI. It helps make this...culminates this week quite a bit."

Viktor appeared at their tent to say hello and take some photos as lunch capped off this extraordinary day.

Only 300 were able to enjoy this experience, but those affected by ailments reach a much greater number throughout the U.S.



In fact, 19 percent of the population has disabilities, making it one of the largest and most diverse minorities in America. So, today MRCI and the Vikings joined together to give these families an amazing experience at training camp. These kids even have something to say. Go Vikings!!!

Individuals with impairments are still facing barriers when it comes to obtaining work, but it's safe to say that their pride and enthusiasm today earned them a job well done.



If you'd like to know to know more or want to get involved with MRCI, you can visit their website at mrciworksource.org.

