Fans Pack Meals For Kids

Today at training camp, lunches were being packed in an effort to supply kids with healthy meals.



As the Viking faithful entered the village, they were greeted by volunteers from a non–profit organization called Matter.

Matter is based out of Saint Louis Park and focuses on helping communities both locally and internationally approach a healthier lifestyle.

For fans who decided to help the cause, they had an opportunity to create lunches and seal them with a commemorative sticker.

The first 500 received a complementary fan after completing the process.

Also in the action, were the Minnesota Cheerleaders as well as Vikings players.

The cause today hit on food and the hope was to reach a pretty substantial goal, by the end of the day.



Matter Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Joe Newhouse said "One of the barriers we face is actually access to healthy food and getting kids engaged in healthy eating. That's what we're doing here today, we're partnering with Vikings Women with a goal of getting 1,000 healthy meals to kids in our community today."



If you'd like to know more about Matter, you can visit their website at matter.ngo.

-KEYC 12