Michael Floyd Looking Forward to Season With Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, Michael Floyd may be missing the first four games this season because of a suspension, but the St. Paul native can still take part in preseason practices and games while he preps for his first year as a Viking.



"It's all over, and now I can just focus on football what's most important," said Floyd.



"I don't know if there's anyone more excited to be here and start the 2017 season with everything that he went through last year. I know he's really looking forward to getting back on the field. I'm excited to have him, he's a good friend of mine, and I'm glad he's a part of this organization," said Kyle Rudolph, Vikings tight end.



"We're going to give him a good look because he's going to have to get in there and play. The good thing with the suspension is he can be in the meetings, he just can't go to practice or anything like that. He's going to have to go out here in training camp and get a lot of plays," said Mike Zimmer, Vikings head coach.

"I'm trying to get better every single day. It doesn't matter if I'm out there, I'm not out there for the first four games, but you still have to prepare like you're going to play. That's just me, that's how I am and that's how I'm going to move forward," said Floyd.



"He's great with using his body, we have the same body frame and he's great with using his body. I think all receivers learn off each other, some guys do things better than you, so you keep picking at each other, learning from each other. You can tell from OTA's that everyone's taken 3 or four steps," said Laquon Treadwell, Vikings wide receiver.

"I'm just happy to be out there and play, I'm taking this training camp to get better every single day. In terms of preseason, it's always fun the only difference is guys tackle different than they do during the season, but that's about it. It's about getting everything down pat with whatever quarterback is out there," said Floyd.

