New Champion Crowned At Kolacky Days

Residents of Montgomery were celebrating their annual Kolacky Days, with one of its longest traditions.



A big crowd was on hand as both kids and adults set their sights on these Czech delicacies.

During the kid's competition, the defending champ let it be known that last year was no fluke.

His father, who won it last year, went toe to toe in the adult match.

However, with just a few bites separating the two, a new champ took this year's thrown.



Champion and resident of Dodge City Chuck Smisek said "I've been eating Kolackys since I was able to crawl and this is the first time I've ever joined the competition. I was going to win it no matter what."



That confidence in battle makes sense, as Smisek will be retiring from the Air Force in October after 21 years of service.

