Treadwell Looking To Step Up In Year Two

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Second year Vikings wide receiver and last year's first round draft pick Laquon Treadwell  is hoping to see more playing time this season with a cleaner bill of health.

"Just ready to play, I feel different, I don't have to doubt it or question it. I'm ready to play," said Treadwell.

"The biggest thing with Laquon I think is he needs to continue to build confidence in himself. If he drops a ball, he needs to forget about it, and not be so hard on himself," said Mike Zimmer, Vikings head coach.

"It's a learning experience, you go through something, and you bounce back, I'm feeling good about this year," said Treadwell.

"He's been awesome, as I said as a wide receiver group, everyone's flying around making plays, and he's one of those guys. He was making plays all offseason going against the starters. That goes for me, that goes for everybody. We're going to expect big things, and coaches will. We have to back it up,  and come to practice, prepare and get ready to go," said Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver.

"He works hard, he definitely has a good work ethic, and he's not going to give up on a play," said Xavier Rhodes, Vikings cornerback.

"I was used to my expectations and standards, and I was falling short, and it bothered me," said Treadwell.

"He's come a long way from what I've seen from when I got here last year, to this year. Obviously he's big, physical, has strong hands. It seems like he does a really good job with contested catches when he has an opportunity. It's nice to have a guy like that that you can put on the back side, and know you can throw into some tight windows and know he can come down with it," said Sam Bradford, Minnesota Vikings quarterback.

Even though Treadwell had just one reception last season he's hoping to be a bigger factor in the offense in 2017.

