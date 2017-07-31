Minnesota Inmates Who Killed as Teens Get Chance for Parole

Minnesota inmates sentenced to mandatory life without parole for murders they committed as teens are being resentenced to life with the possibility of release after 30 years.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a ban on mandatory life without parole for juveniles applied to those already in prison. The ruling affected eight Minnesota inmates. Seven were resentenced; the eighth is pending.

But the state faces questions over teens who killed multiple victims and are serving more than one life sentence.

Minnesota's Supreme Court has upheld three consecutive sentences for Mahdi Hassan Ali, who killed three people in a market. He can't seek parole for 90 years. Brian Lee Flowers killed a mother and son, and got two concurrent life sentences. He could seek parole after 30 years.

