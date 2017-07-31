Shoppers to Get First Glimpse at Insurance Rates Monday

Minnesota residents who buy health insurance on their own will soon get their first glimpse at rates for next year.

The rates set to be released Monday are still preliminary as insurers and state regulators work to finalize premiums for 2018. Monday's release will also answer whether any companies plan to drop out of the individual marketplace as Blue Cross Blue Shield did last year.

Several years of double-digit premium hikes and massive uncertainty over whether Congress will repeal the federal health care law have some politicians worried about more price increases. But there's a potential curveball.

Minnesota lawmakers created a new, $542 million fund to help insurers control rising costs but the federal government has not yet approved it. Gov. Mark Dayton's administration hopes to secure that approval soon.

