Rural Darwin Man Dies When Pinned Beneath ATV in Ditch

A rural Darwin man is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says 66-year-old David Ahlgren was spraying weeds on his property Friday night when his ATV rolled in a ditch and pinned him beneath.

Family members contacted authorities when Ahlgren didn't return home, and a family member found his body about an hour later.

A preliminary investigation concluded a wheel on the ATV had dropped into a washout, causing the rollover.

-KEYC News 12