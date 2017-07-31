Hutchinson Man Sentenced To Nearly 22 Years In Prison

A Hutchinson man is sentenced in a federal child pornography case that started in the United Kingdom.

According to the acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Gregory Brooker, 41–year–old Jeremy Mount will spend nearly 22 years in prison for one count of producing and one count of receiving child pornography.

He was sentenced July 27 in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, following a guilty plea in February.

The release states the case stated in early 2016 when an undercover officer with the Kent Police Department in the U.K. received a tip.

A search of Mount's Hutchinson home found dozens of child pornography images, including of preschool–age children.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from Hutchinson Police and McLeod County Attorney's Office.

Mount is also sentenced to 20 years of supervised release.

