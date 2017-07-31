BCA Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Houston County

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning in Houston County.

Two La Crescent Police Department officers encountered two male subjects behaving suspiciously at the Kwik Trip at 319 S. 3rd Street in La Crescent around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

After the two males left the gas station, the officers pulled over their vehicle at Highway 44 and Highway 16 in Hokah. During the traffic stop, the officers encountered gunfire and they returned fire.

The subjects’ vehicle fled the scene and a pursuit ensued. It ended when the subjects’ vehicle crashed into a bean field near Highway 44 & Carpenter Road in Caledonia. Both subjects initially exited the vehicle and ran into the field. They eventually surrendered.

One of the subjects injured during the incident was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released. He was then booked into the La Crosse County (Wisc.) Jail on probable cause attempted murder.

The uninjured male was booked into the Houston County Jail on probable cause attempted murder. Charges are expected within the next few days.

Neither officer was injured during the incident. Both are on standard administrative leave.

The La Crescent Police Department does not use body cameras. Squad cameras captured video of the shooting incident.

This investigation is in its very early stages. The BCA will provide additional information once initial interviews with incident participants and any witnesses are completed. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the Houston County Attorney’s Office for review.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol are providing assistance at the scenes.

The BCA conducts officer involved shooting investigations the same way it does other conflict investigations. BCA agents interview witnesses and the people involved in the incident; collect, analyze and review evidence; and conduct follow-up interviews as needed to ultimately find all of the facts of a case.

The agency involved in the incident has no input regarding the investigative direction of the case. As an independent fact finder, the BCA does not decide or determine the outcome of a case. As it does in all investigations, the BCA will present its findings without recommendations to a county attorney for review.

