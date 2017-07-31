Alleged Burglary Attempt Results in Reported Threat Against Officer

A Mankato man is in jail after a burglary report turned into alleged threats against an officer Sunday night.

Mankato Public Safety Commander Jeremy Clifton said officers were called to the scene after 11:25 p.m. for reports of a man attempting to break into an apartment building on Grove Street. The man is 28 year old Alex Michael Wellman-Martinez. Wellman-Martinez was also reported to be honking the horn of a car that did not belong to him.

When officers arrived, Wellman-Martinez was not cooperative with questioning and resisted arrest.

Officers also found burglary tools, like a torch, bolt cutters and a flashlight, in his backpack.

The report states, on the way to jail Wellman-Martinez made comments that if he had another encounter with police like that again, he would "kill the officer."

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is requesting charges with the Blue Earth County Attorney's office for felony level threats of violence, felony level possession of burglary tools, and a gross misdemeanor of obstruction with force.

