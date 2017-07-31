Rochester Activist Enters Minnesota's 1st Congressional District Race

Another candidate has entered the 1st Congressional District, Minnesota race for the 2018 midterm elections.

Rochester activist Regina Mustafa announced her candidacy Monday morning. She has been living in southern Minnesota for 12 years and wants every Minnesotan to have the opportunity she had for a great place to work, raise children, and continue his or her education.

Mustafa said that she wants to focus on unity when tackling issues such as health care, jobs, and affordable housing. She said that being a Muslim woman and legally blind helps her to understand the challenges people can face.

---KEYC News 12