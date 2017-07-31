Flo Rida to Perform at Vetter Stone Amphitheater

Hip-hop star Flo Rida will bring his “My Endless Summer” tour to Mankato in September.

The artist known for his hits “Low” and “My House” will stop at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Wednesday, September 13 at 6 PM.

Flo Rida is also making stops in Duluth, Moorhead, Bismark and a pair of stops in Montana during September.

Advance general admission tickets cost $49.50; day-of-show tickets cost $55

Tickets are available at MyEndlessSummerTour.com, Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster Outlets, The Verizon Center Box Office, Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Ticket Tent (day-of-show only) or by calling (800) 745-3000.

--KEYC NEWS 12