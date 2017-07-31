Schell's President Welcomed Into State's Business Hall Of Fame

An area businessman is receiving some statewide attention after being inducted into the Minnesota Business Hall of Fame, and the city he calls home is celebrating his acclaim.

As drivers depart New Ulm, a familiar face is helping to send them off. A face committed to a business brewing success with a very simple recipe.

August Schell Brewing Company President Ted Marti said, "Family connection, the tradition, you know the heritage, all of that we really think is important."

Last week, Ted Marti, president of August Schell Brewing Company joined an exclusive list of state business leaders, inducted into the Minnesota Business Hall of Fame.

Marti said, "Some pretty heavy hitters that get nominated into there and I sort of feel like the little guy amongst the giants."

And to recognize the accomplishment, the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce takes out a big congratulation.

New Ulm Chamber of Commerce President Audra Shaneman said, "I think it's great that Twin Cities Business Magazine recognized him. That is a statewide, regional honor, but we want to make sure we pull at that fun home and really recognize him locally."

Nearing 160 years of roots in New Ulm, the brewery has become a major industry with about 100 employees and their bottles gaining national fame.

Marti took over the reins of the business in the 1980's, helping one of Minnesota's oldest brewery not only survive but thrive.

Marti said, "We struggled years ago, so not much money was put back in the plant, but over the years, I've put a lot of money back in."

At the heart of their industry, it's a business in the blood line for Marti, serving as the fifth generation.

Marti said, "There's a little bit of luck always involved as you transfer from generation to generation and we've been fortunate. I've got three boys coming up into it, so it looks really good for the sixth generation."

--KEYC News 12