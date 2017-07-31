Walz, State and Local Officials Stump Against Proposed Medicaid Cuts

Congressman Tim Walz headlines a group of local and state leaders trying to make clear to the public and lawmakers in Washington that cuts to Medicaid would only cause more problems in the United States' health care system, without fixing the problems of Obamacare.



"This message that we want to bring today is a common one. The whole Medicaid piece is a thread woven through all the services we do. You cannot unbundle Medicaid from the safety net we provide at the county level. We want to make sure that's understood," Blue Earth County Human Services Director Phil Claussen said.

In their presser today, drawing attention to a wide coalition of local, state and national administrators and decision makers that oppose Medicaid cuts to the ACA.



"Not only do they cut out state funding by $2 billion in the first 18 months of implementation, growing to $31 billion by 2030 - they also punish Minnesota for being innovative and providing services that have better value and also provide better outcomes for the people in our state," Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper said.

And that was one of the things that puzzled health care experts about the proposed skinny repeal in the Senate.

The Medicaid portion has been successful. It was the individual market that was a disaster. But the cuts were geared for Medicaid.



"You don't get to throw these things out on political rhetoric - the ACA's terrible throw it out," Walz said. "The ACA's not terrible. It's especially good on Medicaid expansion. The ACA did not help so much in the individual market with how it was implemented, and we should come back and look at how those things work."

