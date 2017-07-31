POLICE: Madelia Man Says Assault Was Revenge For Rape

A Madelia man is in jail on charges that he attempted to kill his roommate, as revenge for being raped.



30 year old Charles Anthony Miller is accused pummeling the unnamed victim and attempting to break his neck, last week Thursday, the 27th.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller admitted to the attack after being read his rights by Madelia police.

He was quoted as saying "I don't feel wrong for doing it," in the complaint.

No future court date has been set in the matter according to online records.

-- KEYC News 12