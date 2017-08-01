Plea Deal Reached in Reservation Slaying

A man with a lengthy criminal record has reached a plea agreement in a fatal shooting on the Fond du Lac reservation.

The agreement calls for 34-year-old Wayne Bosto to spend about 23 years in prison for killing John Korby. The 36-year-old father of six was shot five times, including once in the head, at a home near Duluth last December.

The Star Tribune says Bosto has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Carlton County District Court. Prosecutors have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

Bosto's criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for assault, robbery, drunken driving, drug possession and disorderly conduct.

