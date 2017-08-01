Mankato Marathon Needs Volunteers

More than 1,000 volunteers are needed for the 2017 Mankato Marathon, presented by Mayo Clinic Health System, to make the weekend run smoothly for the anticipated 5,000 runners.

There are many ways to volunteer including handing out water at a water stop, interacting with people in the Kidz Zone and marshalling along the course.

Volunteers will receive a volunteer t-shirt, snacks and gloves from MTU Onsite Energy, the official volunteer sponsor for the Mankato Marathon.

The Mankato Marathon is October 21 and 22, 2017.

-KEYC News 12