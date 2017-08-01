Highway 22 Again to Be Closed

Motorists are advised, once again, that Highway 22 from Blue Earth County Road 26 to Blue Earth County Road 57 will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Aug. 4....weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured to County Road 57...North Riverfront Drive and Highway 14.

Highway 169 is an alternate route for Highway 22 motorists.

This second closure is necessary to apply the fog seal.

The project will prolong the life of the pavement and recent repairs on Highway 22.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with extreme caution in work zones and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

Highway workers lives are on the line as they make improvements on area highways.

