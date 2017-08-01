No Charges Filed in Fatal Minnetonka Shooting

Hennepin County prosecutors say a man involved in a fatal shooting at a storage facility in a Minneapolis suburb last month won't face charges.

The Hennepin County attorney's office say the fatal shooting of 58-year-old Thomas Edward Luetzow was in self-defense. He was killed June 23 at Public Mini Storage in Minnetonka. The Hennepin County medical examiner says Luetzow died of a gunshot wound to the head and neck.

The county attorney's office declined to discuss circumstances surrounding the shooting, just that it was self-defense and that the case is closed.

