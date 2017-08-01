Two Injured In Crash East of Janesville

A crash east of Janesville Tuesday morning has the Minnesota State Patrol investigating.

State Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Old Highway 14 and 50th Street. The crash report says the semi was northbound on 50th street, turning right to go eastbound on Old Highway 14. The car was eastbound on Old Highway 14 and hit the semi on the left front of the cab. Both vehicles went into the northeast corner of the intersection with semi going slightly into ditch.

The driver of the car was airlifted to Rochester, with the driver of the semi taken to MCHS-Mankato.

No names have been released at this time.