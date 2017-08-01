Renville County Investigating Serious Accident

30 year old Charles Anthony Miller facing attempted murder charges
Eastbound car ran into semi-truck pulling onto Old Highway 14 at 50th Street. One driver airlifted to Rochester, one taken by ambulance to Mankato.
Authorities in Minnesota say the man charged with killing a financial adviser in her office has been arrested
Officers were called to the scene after 11 p.m. for reports of a man attempting to break into an apartment building on Grove Street.
Suspect allegedly had backpack of burglary tools, and made threatening comments toward officer taking him to jail.
If you’ve ever been to the Walmart in Fairmont, you may have noticed a friendly face greeting you as you come in.
Motorists are advised, once again, that Highway 22 from Blue Earth County Road 26 to Blue Earth County Road 57 will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Aug. 4.
Another candidate has entered the race for the 1st Congressional District, Minnesota for the 2018 midterm elections. Regina Mustafa announced her candidacy Monday morning.
Hunt for armed man continues; police ID woman
