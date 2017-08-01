Renville County Investigating Serious Accident

On July 30, 2017, at approximately 7:05 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover accident, which had occurred on 870th Avenue near the intersection of 580th Street. That location is about 5 miles southwest of Hutchinson in Boon Lake Township.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 27-year-old Jennifer Risk of Hector, was travelling on west on 870th Avenue when her vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch and overturned. Both Risk and a passenger, 28-year-old Damon Wiederhoft of Cosmos, MN were ejected. It is believed that neither were wearing seatbelts.

In addition to Risk and Wiederhoft, there were five juvenile passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash, all of whom were in proper child restraints or were seat belted. None of the juvenile passengers were seriously injured. Wiederhoft and Risk were both flown to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Risk remains hospitalized, but her current condition is unknown.

Assisting at the crash scene were the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Lake Police Department, McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Allina Ambulance-Hutchinson, Buffalo Lake Ambulance, Hutchinson Fire Department and Lifelink III helicopter.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

