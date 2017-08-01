Renville County Investigating Death of Franklin Man

On Friday, July 28, 2017, at approximately 9:14 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an accident at a farm site along the 62000 block of 430th Street in rural Franklin. The caller stated that a person had apparently been run over by a vehicle. The reported location is approximately 4 miles southeast of Franklin in Camp Township.

First-arriving law enforcement officers found the body of an adult male lying adjacent to the driveway. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggested that 59-year-old Randy Oletzke, who lived at the rural Franklin, MN address, had died as a result of being run over by a vehicle. Sheriff’s Office personnel have identified the driver of the vehicle, who also lived at the residence.

Oletzke’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Fairfax Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene. Franklin Ambulance and North Ambulance-Redwood Falls were also dispatched.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

