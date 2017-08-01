Changes Made to Bridge Inspections After I-35W Collapse

Tuesday marked the 10th anniversary of the I-35W bridge collapse, which changed how bridges are inspected across the state.

Scott Morgan, MnDOT District 7 Bridge and Hydraulic Engineer, said after the collapse a national review found the state's inspection process was acceptable.

However, a few changes to bridge inspections were made. Grace periods for completing inspections were tightened, bridge management software was updated and more bridge workers and engineers were hired to MnDOT offices.

In 2008, MnDOT raised the gas tax to fund bridge repair and replacement. In our area, 11 bridges found in poor condition have been replaced, two have been repaired and the last one is set to be replaced next summer.

Morgan said the I–35W bridge collapsed because of an error in its design and efforts have been made to ensure all bridges are built correctly since.

The I-35W bridge collapsed into the Mississippi River on August 1, 2007 killing 13 people and injuring 145.