Marshall Man Dies From Plane Crash Injuries

A Marshall man has died after the seaplane he was flying flipped over on a Lake in Wisconsin during an Experimental Aviation Aircraft event.

According to an EAA spokesperson, 84 year old Ray Johnson died in Oshkosh Monday from the injuries he sustained when his aircraft flipped on Lake Winnebago last Thursday evening after reportedly hitting a wave.

Two other people were onboard at the time of the crash.

One person got out immediately.

Johnson and 71 year old Diane Linker of Sauk Rapids Minnesota had to be rescued by emergency responders.

Linker died Friday at a hospital in Madison.

The aircraft was moved from the water to a hanger yesterday to allow the NTSB to continue its investigation.

---KEYC News 12